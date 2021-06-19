‘100 in 100’ meetings aim to identify opportunities for women and build connections for rural women
The non-profit organization, 100 Rural Women is beginning their ambitious virtual meeting tour of Minnesota beginning with the Northeast region Tuesday, June 22 - Thursday, June 24. The “100 in 100” meetings tour aims to identify opportunities needed for women across the state while building connections between women in rural areas.
100 Rural Women was founded by Teresa Kittridge, a resident of Marcell, Minn. Kittridge spent 20 years as an elected official in the Minnesota House of Representatives. Following this she created the Washington D.C. Office of Rural Policy Research Institute (RUPRI) and served as the Director of National Policy Programs. After working for a decade as an executive for Coughlan Companies, building national and international publishing businesses, she returned to RUPRI as Chief Operating Officer and Vice President.
“I [Kittridge] have a broad base of experience including in children’s book publishing, the renewable energy industry, and rural public policy development,” as written on the 100 Rural Women website. “Now, I live on a lake in northern Minnesota in Marcell, elected as a Trustee on the Bigfork Valley Hospital Board, serve on Marcell Township business loan committee and am dedicating this chapter of my life to building 100 Rural Women.”
The Organizing Board of 100 Rural Women was first formed in the summer of 2019, according to Kittridge.
“The idea for the organization grew out of my passion for rural people and places and from the work I have been involved in throughout my career across Rural America,” Kittridge shared. “Women are sorely under-represented in decision making leadership roles in our communities. Our organization works to provide women with connections and opportunities to collaborate. We believe that networks of rural women can address issues we are all living in today like the divisiveness and polarization.”
The first of the “100 in 100” meetings will begin in Northeast Minnesota. This includes Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Pine and St. Louis counties and the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, Fond du Lac Bands of Lake Superior Chippewa and Grand Portage Bands of Lake Superior Chippewa Sovereign Native Nations.
Bernadine Joselyn, Director of Blandin Foundation’s Public Policy and Engagement program area, said, “My participation in conversations and events hosted by 100 Rural Women has enriched me, both personally and professionally. These 100 gatherings offer a powerful opportunity to listen, learn, speak, reflect and connect with other amazing women, and I can’t wait to take part.”
There are two ways to take part in “100 in 100.” Women can either register to take a survey, or register to attend a meeting in order to participate in a virtual focus group. Those participating in the focus group will also take a survey.
Women in Northeast Minnesota may select one of six meeting times that works best for them. The meeting times are as follows:
• June 22: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
• June 23: 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
• June 24: 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
“These meetings are for all women and we want to assure we are inclusive and deliberate in our outreach and engagement,” Kittridge noted. “We want to reach out to women who have not felt invited to previous tables.”
A total of 30 meetings will be hosted across Minnesota, with a goal of reaching 100 women in 100 different communities. Kittridge explained the aim of these meetings and surveys is to gather information on barriers keeping women from gaining leadership roles. Furthermore, they want to identify more opportunities for women in these areas to overcome those barriers.
“100 Rural Women also wants to discuss the value of networks, and how to best strengthen support systems for rural women,” said Kittridge. “We hope that this outreach will provide opportunities for us to customize our programming to best inform and meet rural women’s’ needs. Our goal is to make connections and inspire leadership with rural women.”
As a resident of Itasca County, Kittridge hopes these efforts will be beneficial to women in Northeast Minnesota.
“We live in an incredible county with great potential to provide essential resources for rural women,” Kittridge stated. First, we want to better connect women in the county to support each other in leadership pursuits. Through these efforts, we can identify opportunities to engage these women and demystify paths to leadership within our communities.”
If you are a woman in Minnesota’s Northeast region and would like to attend one of these free meetings, visit the website https://100ruralwomen.org/projects/100-in-100/ to register. Those who are unable to attend these meetings are invited to attend a different one that is happening in one of the other regions.
For more information on 100 Rural Women, visit https://100ruralwomen.org/
