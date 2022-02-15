AAUW welcomes Teresa Kittridge, founder of 100 Rural Women, to their February lunch meeting. Kittridge lives in Marcell Township in Northern Minnesota. She has spent much of her life serving rural people across the country, with a career that includes executive level leadership in the private, public and nonprofit sectors as well as serving in elected office. 100 Rural Women models her life’s work, by serving women in rural places to inspire leadership, create connections, networks, support civic engagement and encourage leadership.
The first twenty years of her career were spent serving as an elected officer of the Minnesota House of Representatives. Following her time in the legislature, she built the Washington D.C. office of RUPRI (Rural Policy Research Institute) and served as Director of National Policy Programs. She has over a decade of experience in leading and building national and international businesses, as a publishing executive for Coughlan Companies and then as founder and president of MNREM (Minnesota Renewable Energy Marketplace) non profit. Kittridge returned to RUPRI in 2014 as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. She is currently building the national nonpartisan organization, 100 Rural Women.
Kittridge is an active civic and community volunteer. She is an elected Trustee and Secretary of the Board for the Bigfork Valley Hospital Northern Itasca Hospital District, serves on Marcell Township Business Loan committee and on committees of Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Rural Innovation. Kittridge served as Board Chair and on the Waconia School Board. She holds a M.A. in Organizational Leadership and a B.A. in Business Administration.
The meeting on Monday, Feb. 21 at United Methodist Church, begins with registration at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and brief meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The program is from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. The community is invited to attend the program.
The goal of 100 Rural Women to inspire leadership, create connections, networks, and encourage civic engagement meshes with AAUW’s mission of advancing equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, and research. The local branch maintains its commitment to education with two annual scholarships. One is through the ICC Foundation to a sophomore woman at ICC, 25 years or older, who is working toward an AA degree or further. The second scholarship,through the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, is to support an non-traditional woman student to complete an undergraduate or graduate degree. Applications for both scholarships are available from the appropriate foundation.
In principle and practice, AAUW values and seeks a diverse membership. Branch membership is open to any individual who has an associate degree or equivalent, bachelor’s or higher degree, or is an undergraduate student enrolled in a two or four year institution. Marj Lavalier may be contacted for information at 218-326-2716 or gloriestoast@gmail.com. Additional information is available at www.aauw.org or at http://grandrapidsaauw.blogspot.com.
