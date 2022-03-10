100 Rural Women is excited to announce our new partnership with the SMSU Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Together, we will explore and evaluate a variety of business models to support our work and rural economies. Funding support is from the AIR Arrowhead Intelligent Region, A partnership to deliver on a broadband-fueled economy in NE MN.
Teresa Kittridge, founder of 100 Rural Women, states, “It is inspiring to work with these talented students and faculty. We are grateful to leverage the incredible assets of our amazing rural University partners. We look forward to building economic opportunity and collaborative value in our rural communities.”
SMSU Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship commenced operations in September 2020 with a mission to promote the development of the entrepreneurial mindset through experiential learning and community outreach with a goal to enhance the economic viability of the 18-county area of MN Southwest Region. In the past year, the Center has hosted the Minnesota West Entrepreneurship Summit, several workshops to include Lean Startup and Innovation Workshop in partnership with Launch Minnesota, and an Entrepreneurship program consisting of a major and minor degree and workforce certificate.
The SMSU Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ partnership with 100 Rural Women is its second end-to-end integrated consulting engagement. It provides students an opportunity to apply their entrepreneurship talents to support the mission of 100 Rural Women.
Dr. George Taylor, the Director of the Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship states that the Center’s value offering, “aligns with the University values of Discover, Engage, and Lead and is a paragon of experiential learning and hands-on development that students can apply to startups, existing companies, and community initiatives, while also contributing to the economic and workforce development of the region.”
100 Rural Women is an emerging 501c3 nonprofit based in NE Minnesota working across the state. Our mission is to serve and support rural women: identify, connect and create relationships, models of networking, leadership, mentorship and civic engagement.
