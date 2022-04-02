1 in 5 incidents are reported to law enforcement with less than 3% resulting in conviction; City of Grand Rapids recognizes annual ‘Start by Believing Day,’ to improve response
In 2021, the Grand Rapids Police Department received a total of 35 reports of sexual assault and Support Within Reach (sexual violence resource center) served 38 new clients and 14 ongoing clients. These victims received a variety of services including 24-hour crisis hotline assistance, basic one-to-one peer counseling, follow-up support, assistance filing protective orders, general information and referrals, medical accompaniment and support during evidentiary exams and the full continuum of medical, legal and prosecuting advocacy services.
However, for the high number of people who are subjected to this type of violence every day, current estimates suggest as few as one in five sexual assaults are reported to law enforcement and less than 3% result in the conviction and incarceration of the perpetrator. Research documents that victims are far more likely to disclose their sexual assault to a friend or family member, but when these loved ones respond with doubt, shame, or blame, victims suffer additional negative effects on their physical and psychological well-being.
This is why the organization End Violence Against Women International has created the Start by Believing public awareness campaign to improve the responses of friends, family members, and community professionals to help victims access supportive researches and engage the criminal justice system.
This Monday, the Grand Rapids City Council showed public support for the campaign by proclaiming the first Wednesday of April each year to be Start by Believing Day throughout the City of Grand Rapids, Minn. Staff with Support Within Reach explained that posters have been distributed to area businesses, encouraging people to offer nonjudgmental support to victims and genuinely hear them when they are ready to report incidents of support.
Also, during the council’s regular March 28 meeting, the city proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Grand Rapids. Sexual Assault Awareness Month was first observed by the United States in April 2001 to raise awareness about sexual assault, to present sexual violence and to support victims and survivors.
With a proclamation signed by Mayor Dale Christy, the city recognizes that sexual assault affects women, children and men of all racial, cultural and economic backgrounds; nearly one in every five women and one in 38 men have experienced completed or attempted rape during their lifetime. It is not only devastating for the victim/survivor but also for their family and friends.
The proclamation recognizes that while every victim and survivor response is unique, they all have the right to receive support and understanding from friends, families and their communities as well as from medical, legal, social services and the criminal justice system.
“Whereas, no one person, organization, agency or community can eliminate sexual assault on their own, but we can work together to educate our entire population about what can be done to prevent sexual assault, support victims/survivors and their loved ones, and increase support for agencies providing services to victims/survivors,” states the proclamation as read by Mayor Dale Christy. “Whereas, Sexual Assault Awareness Month provides an excellent opportunity for citizens to learn more about preventing sexual violence before it starts and shows support for the numerous organizations and individuals who provide critical advocacy services and assistance to sexual assault victims/survivors; and
“Whereas, The City of Grand Rapids, Minnesota supports the efforts of national, state, and local partners, and for every citizen, who actively engages in public and private efforts to prevent sexual violence. It’s time for all of us to start conversations, take appropriate action, and support one another to create a safer environment for all.
“Now therefore, be it proclaimed, that I, Dale Christy, Mayor of Grand Rapids, Minnesota do hereby proclaim the month of April 2022 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.”
In other business Monday, the council:
• Approved verified claims for March 7-21, 2022, in the total amount of $1,755,767.04 with $376,766.25 Approved CivicPlus Domain & DNS Hosting for the City of Grand Rapids Website.
• Approved a temporary easement from James and Cheryl Stawnychy related to CP 2003-18, 21st Street SW Extension project.
• Accepted renewal of annual service agreement with SVL for Library chiller.
• Approved temporary and permanent easements related to the Grand Rapids/Cohasset Industrial Park Approved Club Prophet Golf Agreement
• Approved a Certification Agreement with the National Park Service for the city-owned portions of the North Country Trail.
•Approved a land lease with MN DNR at the GPZ airport.
• Entered into Merchant Processing Agreement/Golf.
• Adopted a resolution supporting a Mississippi River-Grand Rapids Watershed - One.
• Approved three Subordinations Agreements in favor of Grand Rapids State Bank for Small Cities Development Program mortgages on three properties owned by JBS Holdings, LLC.
• Approved an amendment to the operating agreement with Bird Rides, Inc.
•Approved agreements with Blandin Paper, The Reif Arts Council, and KAXE for music festivals.
• Appointed Bryce Prudhomme to the position of Police Officer, effective May 2, 2022, at a pay rate of $28.88 per hour subject to a background check, drug test, pre-employment medical exam, and psychological exam.
• Authorized the final payment and change order on Engine 21 to Rosenbauer for a total purchase price of $707,835. As GRFD Chief Travis Cole explained, the new truck is named in honor of the late Jim Gibeau, who served on the GRFD and whose locker number was 21. Gibeau passed away March 24, 2021 due to injuries sustained in an industrial accident.
• Accepted donations of $1,408 from the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club Aerie No. 2469; $1,408 from the Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary No. 2469; $2,816 from the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club No. 2469; and $2,816 from VFW Post No. 1720 to purchase six Zoll AED Plus units for the GRPD.
The next meeting of the Grand Rapids City Council is Monday, April 11 at 5 p.m., at City Hall.
