Kingsley - Niesen
Denise Kingsley and Matthew Niesen were married March 7, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Princeton, Minn. Pastor Paul Brown officiated.
Parents of the bride are Harlan and Elaine Kingsley, Hill City. Parents of the groom are Duane and Theresa Niesen, Swatara, Minn.
Matron of Honor was Lisa Hrpcek. Bridesmaids were Jenny Sutherland, Erin Telander, Alexi Lund, Leila Erickson and Heather Niesen. Personal attendants were Trish Hatfield and Brittany Power.
Best man was Andrew Pitt. Groomsmen were Kenny Kruger, Nathan Arnold, Luke Kingsley, Jared Klein and Josh Niesen. Ushers were Adam Hrpcek and Rochelle Kingsley.
The bride is a 2006 graduate of Hill City High School and a 2010 graduate of College of Saint Benedict Class with a degree in Communication. She is a Business Rental Sales Manager with Enterprise Holdings.
The groom is a 2008 graduate of Hill City High School, a 2010 graduate of Itasca Community College with a A.S Degree in Engineering and a 2012 graduate of the University of MN - Mankato with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He is a Maintenance and Operations Engineer with Gopher Resource.
The couple is living in Bloomington, Minn.
