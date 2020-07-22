Continuing an upward trend, 15 Itasca County residents tested positive with COVID-19 over the weekend, raising the total to 106. Minnesota also has seen a statewide spike in cases in recent days, with 922 posted Monday—a state record for daily confirmed cases.
“The spread in our county and in Minnesota primarily is through community spread - both through exposure to known and unknown sources,” said Kelly Chandler, Itasca County Public Health department manager.
“Our community is depending on every one of us. We are learning that some local businesses are choosing to close both for precautions and, also, due to potential exposures. We ask that community members help our local businesses and their employees by staying safe. Please do not visit businesses if you are waiting for test results, were exposed to a known positive case, or have symptoms. And please wear a mask and social distance if you are in a local business.
“Thank you all for doing your part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
For individuals seeking masks, ElderCircle volunteers have shared their sewing skills and supplies to help meet the community’s needs. To obtain masks (limit two per person), leave a phone message at 218-999-9233, extension 279, to arrange non-contact pickup at their offices at Itasca County Family YMCA (400 River Road, Grand Rapids). Both elastic and tie-style masks are available.
While ElderCircle masks are available at no cost, monetary donations to create more are appreciated and may be mailed to ElderCircle, 400 River Road, Suite 1, Grand Rapids, MN 55744. Donations of masks, fabric or elastic may be dropped off in a yellow and black bin cabled to a metal fence outside of the ElderCircle office. They request that donors include their name and contact information.
Itasca County’s Message Center is available for those with COVID-related issues and needs at 218-327-6784. Response calls will be made between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
