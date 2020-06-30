By Alicia Bauman
For the Herald Review
A Fourth of July fireworks display will be held at Portage Park Saturday, July 4 at approximately 10 p.m.
“I hope everyone is aware that the fireworks are going off,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said, at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting. “Friday night we are going to turn the lights on at Portage Park from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., as an advantage point. If you can see the lights, you are going to have a good view.”
Approved the amended contract with Pyrotechnics for the Fourth of July Fireworks, which increased to $15,000 from $13,500.
Sponsors for the 2020 Fourth of July Fireworks show include the Pokegama Lake Association, Harris Township, Blandin Foundation and the City of Cohasset.
“It’s the same group that has supported the fireworks in the past,” Mayor Hagy said, of the 22 minute plus show.
He also expressed his concerns about not having anyone 350 feet within the launch site.
Portage Park Landing and the walking trails will have to be shut down that evening. The city of Cohasset will have several people assisting with the crowd and traffic.
“I’m thinking it’s going to be a really good show,” the Mayor said.
“Are people able to park in the lumber yard?” Councilor Mary Flinck asked.
“No, not this year, but maybe next year, if we do it again” Mayor Hagy said.
In other business:
“Bituminous prices are down this year,” Bob Beavers, SEH said. “The recommendation is to advertise for bids.”
Council approved the Short Elliot and Hendrickson (SEH) 2020 bituminous paving project to go out for bids.
The roads selected are as follows: Tupper Road, Meyer’s Bay Road, Woodland Drive, Poole’s Bay Road, along with Old Golf Course Road (add alt 1).
The project would be set up to allow the city of Cohasset to award the base bid alone or the base bid and add alt 1. The total base bid would be $352,400, with an addition of $33,285 for Old Golf Course Road. The proposed schedule is as follows: advertise for bids (June 28 and July 2), bid opening (July 13), council award (July 14) and project completion (October 1).
Approved a quote from RC Seal Coating for crack sealing, seal coating and striping for parking lots at the Cohasset Community Center, Cohasset Fire Hall, Tioga Beach, Portage Park and the boat landing.
“We tabled it last time,” Mayor Hagy said. “They also say, when the bituminous turns grey, it is time.”
“How often do you have to seal coat, Bob?” Mayor Hagy asked, with Beavers stating approximately every five to seven years.
Approved resolution 2020-16 authorizing application to the United States Economic Development Administration for the Cohasset Spec/Incubator Building Project and to provide matching funds.
Cohasset Finance Manager Max Peters talked about the $4.3 million project, with $4 million coming from federal EDA funds, and additional money coming from IRRRB.
“Really start building out our industrial park,” Peters said.
“Good job shooting for that grant,” Mayor Hagy said. “Well done.”
Approved the bid from Acheson’s for new tires for the John Deere Ditch Mower in the amount of $4,500.
Council made a motion to approve the letters of support for the City of Grand Rapids application to economic development administration CARES Act Public Works Grant Funding for the Grand Rapids and Cohasset Industrial Park Infrastructure Project and the IEDC’s Application for funding from the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (DIRRR) Taconite Area Community Relief Grant Program.
Approved the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series Race to be held at Tioga Recreation Area on July 12, 2020.
“Should be a big thing, shouldn’t it Max?” Councilor Terry Bartz asked.
“This will actually be the first race in the series,” Peters said, as the others have been canceled.
“They are going to try and modify how they handle the race,” Peters said, separated out into a couple of different races. “Reading all the pandemic guidelines, it feels like it falls under the right category.”
Approved Grand Rapids Itasca Mountain Bicycling Association (GRIMBA)/Tioga Mountain Bike Fundraiser at Tioga Beach on July 11, 2020.
The request for approval of an updated letter of understanding and job description for associate deputy city clerk treasurer position was approved.
The City Office and Shop will be closed Friday, July 3, 2020 for the Fourth of July holiday.
The City of Cohasset is adopting state COVID response guidelines and will adhere to Minnesota Phase 3 mandates, the City will also modify as State guidelines change.
The City will resume renting out Tioga pavilions and the Community Center.
Benson Bog Days would be June 26, 27 and 28.
“They have everything in place,” Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf said.
“It looks nice over there,” Councilor Jason Tabaka said.
Approved claims in the amount of $94,203.30, the June 9, 2020 city council minutes and acknowledged the cemetery deed for Andrea Lessin.
There was no resident input. All council members were present.
