United Way’s Days of Action to continue throughout the summer

United Way of 1,000 Lakes hosted the first day of volunteering for its Days of Action initiative on Thursday, July 16. Joined by staff from Days of Action partners, a small group of volunteers came together to complete projects in and around downtown Coleraine. Volunteers began painting fresh parking lines and crosswalks on Roosevelt Avenue, installed wayfinding signs with Get Fit Itasca, and spent time cleaning up and doing light landscaping on the city-owned Old Log Church. Activities in the area also included volunteers from ASV Holdings, Inc., who spent two days clearing the asphalt from Longyear Park’s ice rink. This is the first phase of park enhancements that will refurbish the outdoor skate rink, warming house, and park play area.
These projects laid the groundwork for a summer-long, community-wide undertaking to engage community members in improving conditions in the downtown Coleraine neighborhood. In the coming weeks, volunteers will continue to make aesthetic and functional improvements to public spaces in the city, as well as helping homeowners and business owners paint, garden, and complete minor improvements. Working closely with city leadership, the goal of this year’s Days of Action is to enhance the vibrancy of the city’s main street corridor, building a stronger, more connected community in the process.
Days of Action provides an opportunity for residents and cabin owners to give a few hours or even a few days to improve the place where they live, work, and/or play, allowing volunteers to focus on taking positive action in the midst of the health and economic crisis.
“I have lived in Coleraine for 44 years and would like to see our little town spruced up,” shared Coleraine resident Mary Troumbly about her experience volunteering. “I enjoy working on projects that help out others and therefore give me a sense of accomplishment and purpose. I have always loved living here and I think any improvements we can make just make it that much better a place to live.”
Days of Action projects take place primarily outdoors, with small groups of volunteers practicing social distancing. Volunteers are screened and required to use protective equipment such as masks and gloves. United Way’s next Day of Action will take place on Thursday, July 30, and will include a number of different projects. In particular, United Way is looking for skilled and amateur painters and encourages volunteer groups to take part. Future dates also include Aug. 13, Aug. 27, and Sept. 3. If any of the above dates don’t work, individuals and groups can also request a specific date by calling 218-999-7570. Those interested in volunteering can find projects and registration at volunteer.uwlakes.org.
About United Way of 1000 Lakes
United Way of 1000 Lakes is a leader in mobilizing the resources of individuals, companies, and government and local organizations to ignite community collaboration in support of the building blocks for a good quality of life: success in school; financial stability; access to care; and healthy lifestyle choices. United Way invites everyone to join the movement. Visit uwlakes.org to learn more.
