Range Engineering Council offers Camp Invention Connect

In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame, Range Engineering Council (REC) is offering Camp Invention Connect — the all-new, at-home version of the national Camp Invention program. For 30 years, Camp Invention has been a national leader in invention education, inspiring confidence and creativity through hands - on activities. Now, young innovators can bring the excitement home.
Since 2016 Range Engineering Council has sponsored Camp Invention at local community colleges in Grand Rapids, Hibbing, and Virginia, giving hundreds of kids opportunities to explore entrepreneurship and innovation. Camp Invention Connect reinvents distance learning for children entering grades k - 6th with an exciting, weeklong summer adventure exploring science, technology, engineering and innovation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, REC is offering kids the same opportunities to build fun projects and interact with their peers, but from the safety of home.
How does Camp Invention Connect work? Four activity kits packed full of materials are sent directly to each participant, so they can go outside, get active and stretch their imaginations with engaging hands-on activities. This will not be a week of sitting at a computer screen! The program aims to minimize screen time and maximize creativity. Two week long options are available, July 13 – 17 and August 3 – 7.
During this program, young innovators will:
Explore the principles of flight, pilot paper airplanes and hand-copters, and experiment with two flight simulation robots — one to take apart and investigate, and one to personalize.
Learn the value of their creativity and bring their biggest ideas to life as they sketch and build prototypes, design logos, market their invention and protect their intellectual property.
Go outdoors to take on environmental challenges, exploring bioluminescence by creating glowing LED flowers and building parachutes to safely airdrop animals in their habitats.
Discover the great inventors behind their favorite sports and apply their own game-changing ingenuity to build the ultimate sports complex, and then head outside to play their new games.
Camp Invention Connect is a dynamic, flexible program. It can be screen-free and self-led, or it can be enhanced through online collaboration sessions with coaches and fellow campers. Camp Invention Connect is coached by local certified teachers. While screen time and the need for parental involvement are kept to a minimum, inspiration, exploration and creativity are unlimited.
The Range Engineering Council (REC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that was organized exclusively to support and facilitate educational programs and activities across the Iron Range that promote awareness of and encourage participation inScience, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs. The overall vision of REC is to provide opportunities for area students to learn about STEM fields throughout the region. The RECs long-term goal is to help facilitate the continuum of programs and activities to expose and excite students in STEM. Other events sponsored by REC include the Iron Range STEM Showcase, Engineering Mentoring Night, Teacher Grants, Engineering Cool!, #Night @ Iron Range Engineering, Iron STEM All Stars, Green Innovators Expo, and Science & Engineering Festival.
Visit invent.org/connect or call 800-968-4332 to secure your child’s spot. Additional need based scholarship funding is available. Contact Lead Program Coach Lisa at lrudstrom@vmps.org or visit REC on Facebook for more information.
