Story Art & Museum presents Sherri Faye as a featured artist for the month of August.

Faye’s “DreamScape Art Exhibit,” will include her illustrated award-winning children’s picture book, “Zena’s Dream,” as well her “Dreamscape” acrylic/mixed-media paintings and “Imagine Art” graphite portraits, framed original and matted art prints.

Faye will be signing books Friday, Aug. 6, 4-7 p.m., during the First Friday Art Walk events downtown. The artist will give a brief talk at 5 p.m. followed by a reception and a “Zena’s Dream,” skit. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free and donations will be accepted.

Story Art & Museum also features handmade, hand-assembled cards, bookmarks, and notebook/journals; hand-assembled jewelry, magnets, buttons, pens, totes and gifts as well as hand-poured candles, handmade soaps and more.

Story Art & Museum is located in Central Square Mall (201 NW Fourth Street, Ste. 117, Grand Rapids). They are open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily. For more information, call 218-999-9391.

