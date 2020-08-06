Dr. Sean Zauhar is a 19-year law enforcement veteran with the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) and is currently assigned to their training unit. He leads curriculum design, course implementation, and program evaluation for both in-service and academy training. Dr. Zauhar has helped guide the development of several significant initiatives to align SPPD practices with the 21st century policing recommendations; which include the development of a new use of force program, updated use of force policy, the creation of a crisis intervention team (CIT) program, and the restructuring of over 640-hours of academy curricula. He recently completed his Ph.D. in Criminal Justice from Walden University in August of 2019. His dissertation titled “Effects of Police-Mental Health Collaborative Services on Calls, Arrests, and Emergency Hospitalization” focused on police-mental health teams’ ability to reduce repeated calls for service with persons affected by mental illness. Through his research, SPPD was able to validate the need to expand its collaborative mental health initiatives to reach additional underserved populations. Dr. Zauhar’s present research focuses on bridging the gap between police educational programs and law enforcement practices and finding ways to minimize the use of force to enhance public safety while improving community relations.
National Institute of Justice (NIJ) is the research, development, and evaluation agency of the U.S. Department of Justice, dedicated to improving knowledge and understanding of crime and justice issues through science. NIJ provides objective and independent knowledge and tools to inform the decision-making of the criminal and juvenile justice communities to reduce crime and advance justice, particularly at the state and local levels.
NIJ’s scientific investments inform the national conversation on issues of criminal and juvenile justice and public safety. Evidence-based knowledge can lead to more effective justice policy and practice, develop new technology and scientific techniques, and address emerging justice challenges. Zauhar is one of two Minnesota officers selected for the Scholar program. Each year the NIJ selects ten officers from the U.S. and Canada to participate over a three-year period to drive law enforcement best practices thru empirical research.
Zauhar is the son of Jill Zauhar Backberg and Bob Backberg, St. Cloud and the late William Zauhar. He is the grandson of Jacqueline Dowell of Grand Rapids and the late Jack B. Dowell of Cohasset. Zauhar resides in the metro area with his wife and children.
