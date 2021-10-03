On Thursday, Oct. 7, Itasca Youth for Christ (YFC) Comedy Café will be held at the Timberlake Lodge and mark the 50th anniversary of the local organization.
The program will begin with a dessert and social hour at 6 p.m. The featured program will start at 7 p.m.
Ron Pearson, this year’s comedian grew up in Seattle, Washington. Seattle Times reporter Mark Ramirez wrote, “He’s clean and a scream!”
Pearson is a naturally-known comedian, actor and world-record holding juggler. Back by popular demand, this is Pearson’s third appearance at YFC’s Comedy Café.
The Los Angeles comedian is taking his brand of humor to new levels.
Not only is this down-to-earth family man tearing up audiences in comedy clubs and theaters, but people might recognize him from hundreds of TV appearances. Pearson has appeared on the Late Late Show, the Dennis Miller Show and even Comedy Central. In addition, he starred on Malcolm and Eddie for several years, had recurring roles on shows like: That 70’s Show, The George Lopez Show, The Drew Carey Show, Boston Legal, Two Guys and a Girl, the feature film “Little Black Book,” and the Disney Channel film “Starstruck,” as well as guest starring on numerous other television shows. Pearson’s first TV special earned him three Telly Awards and he was recently nominated for “Corporate Comedian of the Year.” His second DVD set off a national tour of theaters and churches with the “Apostles of Comedy.”
When he is not filming, Pearson gets behind the scenes as one of the top warm-up comics in the business. George Lopez uses Pearson’s mastery of crowd to warm-up his talk show “Lopez Tonight.” The Disney Channel also has Pearson’s plate full warming up “Good Luck Charlie,” “Ant Farm,” and “Jessie.” He has warmed up over 2,000 episodes of television over the years. According to Bob Newhart, Pearson is “the icing on the cake.”
Registration is required for this event - though there is no fee for admission - by calling 218-326-9079, 218-259-5369 or by email to caralee@itascayfc.org by Tuesday, Oct. 5.
A short program on Itasca YFC will be presented and a donations appeal will be made to benefit Itasca Youth For Christ programs. YFC operates a Campus Life program for Grand Rapids, Greenway and Deer River High School students. YFC also operates the Ground Floor Youth Center, soon to open in a new facility and the Juvenile Justice Ministry for teens on probation and /or incarcerated in a juvenile detention center.
According to Itasca YFC Executive Director Duane Geisler, “This year’s Comedy Café is significant and important to the community given its absence in the past two years due to COVID-19.”
This event will also mark the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the Itasca YFC organization.
Geisler was hired to develop and direct the program in September of 1971 and will retire at the end of the year. Duane and his wife Caralee were recently recognized at the Youth for Christ’s National Leadership Conference in Indianapolis for their 52 years of service in YFC.
“Itasca YFC has provided continuity and a long-term investment in its unique approach in positively impacting young people of the area,” added Geisler. “The YFC staff engages teens by ‘showing up,’ spending time in their world, learning their stories and simply put - ‘winning the right to be heard.’ A strong positive relationship provides the basis for Itasca YFC’s success over the many years.”
