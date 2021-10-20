This week, deer hunting activity bumps up when hunters take part in Minnesota’s youth deer season and early antlerless-only season from Thursday, Oct. 21, through Sunday, Oct. 24. Early antlerless season is open in some permit areas of the state and a map and list of the permit areas open are available on the DNR website. The youth season is open statewide. Hunters can find details about these seasons at the early antlerless-only season page and the youth deer season page at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/deer/early-antlerless-season.html.
Minnesota’s firearms deer season is less than three weeks away and opens Saturday, Nov. 6. Muzzleloader deer season is Saturday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Dec. 12. Archery deer season began Sept. 18 and continues through Friday, Dec. 31. Hunters can find regulations, information on how to get deer tested for chronic wasting disease, and helpful tips for new hunters, from the DNR deer hunting page at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/deer/index.html.
