Windows into Watercolor: Revitalizing the Itasca County watercolor community

In May, the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council (ARAC) notified teacher and artist Diane Levar and arts advocate Carol Morrill that their 2022-23 project Windows into Watercolor has been funded. This Rural and Community Art Project Grant, offered by Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, is designed to rebuild the once vital Itasca County watercolor community by providing four watercolor workshops, critique sessions, and a spring exhibition.
Levar will provide instruction for each of the four workshops and Carol will act as project director. The MacRostie Art Center has agreed to serve as fiscal agent for the project, and MAC’s Executive Director Katie Marshall and Education Director David Dobbs are part of the planning and marketing team. Local artist Marva Harms has been contracted to provide critiques during the fall of 2022 and spring of 2023 to help artists reflect on and refine their work. To showcase the exhibit, Eric, FrameUp owner/operator, proposed a standard mat and frame. Levar and Morrill anticipate that up to 30 artists may apply for the grant subsidy to uniformly mount work created during the workshops.
On June 4 – 5, Levar delivered the first workshop Flower Painting in Watercolor. Artists were so enthused by their experience that enrollment has already been opened for the Sept. 24–25 component Painting Rocks and Water. These spots are bound to fill fast. Plan ahead and join in the camaraderie of committed artists intent on improving their own watercolor skills and helping others do the same. The course fees are reduced thanks to grant funding. Enroll today at www.macrostieartcenter.org.
This activity is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, thanks to appropriations from the Minnesota State Legislature’s general and arts and cultural heritage funds.
