William Eugene Benes 1947 - 2022

William Eugene Benes, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Essentia Health Hospital, Virginia, MN, due to complications from COVID.
William was born in 1947 to Adolph and Henrietta (Christensen) Benes in Spang Township, MN. Bill farmed property in Spang Township and logged with his brother, John, for Blandin Paper Company until retiring at the age of 65. During his life, he also spent time trapping, picking wild rice, planting trees, and peeling poplar trees. His hobby was making walking canes and he gifted many of them to family members, friends, and neighbors.
William is preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Henrietta; brother, Adolph “Spike” Benes, Jr; and nephew, Christopher Benes.
He is survived by brothers, Edward (Dianna) of Herman, MN, Franklin “Skinner”, John, and Eugene (Wanita) Benes, all of Spang Township; sisters, Elaine Klennert of Hill City, MN, Jane (Larry) Klennert of Swatara, Susan (Stephen) Roberts of Cushing, MN; and many dear aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at the end of April (date to be determined).
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
