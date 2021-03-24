“Why were they going so fast through town?” We get that question from time to time about the speed of emergency vehicles. To answer that question, we first have to know who “they” are.
One morning last week we heard over the police radio that there was a motor vehicle pursuit that was heading west on State Highway 2 out of Grand Rapids toward downtown Cohasset. A State Trooper had tried to stop a motorist for a traffic violation but the driver decided he would rather flee. Grand Rapids Police Officers were not involved, as they knew nothing about this until the procession had left town. The vehicle was found a couple of days later abandoned in Cohasset. It had been stolen out of Benton County.
Sometimes knowing who “they” are can get complicated. As with every city, there are a number of law enforcement agencies that have jurisdiction in and about the Grand Rapids area. Grand Rapids Police Officers drive black and white, marked squad cars. We do have a few unmarked squad cars which are primarily assigned to the detectives and administrators. All have emergency lights, sirens and contain first aid equipment and fire extinguishers. In a department this size, if patrol officers need help, such as with an assault, traffic accident, fire, medical or other emergencies, you may see these unmarked vehicles going to the emergency using red lights and siren.
Most Itasca County sheriff’s Department vehicles are white, marked pickup trucks. They have a lot of rural areas to cover. State Patrol vehicles are maroon and white. Each of these departments have some unmarked vehicles as well. The Minnesota DNR conservation officers drive unmarked pickup trucks with emergency lights and sirens. Although Grand Rapids Police Officers have jurisdiction within town, sheriff’s deputies, State Troopers and DNR Conservation Officers also have jurisdiction. We all assist each other with various police calls.
One day I received a telephone call from a person asking why I was driving to a call excessively fast with red lights and siren, in my unmarked police car. I told the man of the nature of the emergency. I then explained that we have only one unmarked squad car in the Grand Rapids Police Department that generally fit the description he provided. The squad car is assigned to me. I shared with him that I had been at the police station all morning and had not responded to the call. No matter what I said, he refused to believe it was not my squad car. Oh well. As it turned out an officer from another law enforcement agency was driving a similar squad car.
The speed at which emergency vehicles are operated with red lights and sirens depends upon a number of things. To what type of emergency is the officer responding? How urgent is the response? How many, if any, responding units are already on the scene? What are the traffic and weather conditions? Is the response on highways or residential streets? For example, an officer will typically drive faster to a call in which a child is not breathing than to a call of someone who is experiencing chest pains.
When responding to the scene of an emergency, Minnesota law exempts emergency vehicles from certain traffic laws. The law also states that the emergency vehicle, “…upon approaching a red or stop signal or any stop sign shall slow down as necessary for safety, but may proceed cautiously past such red or stop sign or signal after sounding siren and displaying red lights. A law enforcement vehicle responding to an emergency call is required to sound its siren or display at least one lighted red light to the front.” The State statute does define “emergency vehicle” but not “emergency. ” It does, however, state that emergency vehicles must be driven, “….with due regard for the safety of persons using the street.” It does not protect the driver of an emergency vehicle from the consequences of reckless disregard for the safety of others.
We have all seen it. Emergency vehicles that go blowing through stop signs or stoplights at way too fast of a speed. That is why we always tell new officers in training three things. First, “the rate at which motorists pull over to make way for your squad car in an emergency is inversely proportional to the speed of your vehicle.” In other words, “Don’t outdrive the sound of your siren.” Second, “Remember, you are asking motorists for the right of way, not demanding it.”
Fortunately, accidents involving emergency vehicles are rare but they do occur and the consequences can be tragic. That is why our third and final words of advice to new officers are, “slow down and you will get there. You won’t do anyone any good if you never arrive at the emergency.” I think there are some emergency vehicle drivers that somehow missed this message.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.