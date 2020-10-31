Every president in our history has been committed to the peaceful transfer of power. But Donald Trump refuses to make this commitment. This should be a matter of great concern to every patriotic American, regardless of political persuasion or party affiliation.
With this in mind, I contacted Representative Pete Stauber, and asked him if he would commit to respecting the will of the people. I was encouraged by his reply. Although he and I disagree about many policy matters, we agree on this: Free, fair and accurate elections, and making sure every eligible voter is able to have their vote counted, are essential to our democracy. He also said he supported The Delivering for America Act passed last August, ensuring the U S Post Office maintains its high service standards, and providing emergency funding for that purpose.
He concludes with the assurance that he “will continue to work with members of both parties to ensure our democratic system of government is preserved.” I have no doubt that his opponent, Quinn Nystrom shares the same perspective.
Both before and after Election Day 2020, it’s vital that our local, state, and federal elected officials affirm and support the basic agreement of our democracy: when all the votes are counted, the will of the people prevails.
Brian Vroman
Grand Rapids
