We of the Iron Range want to believe Trump’s and Stauber’s promise to make the Iron Range great again. We remember when iron ore flowed from the great iron mine pits to Pittsburgh to make the steel for autos, airplanes, and the tanks and warships that dominated the world, when the Iron Range legislators at the Capitol in St. Paul negotiated on an equal basis with the Twin Cities legislators, and when the hockey teams from Hibbing, Virginia, Eveleth, and Grand Rapids routinely won the state hockey tournament.
We now are willing to overlook that President Obama put the first steel anti-dumping tariffs in place in 2016, that despite Trump’s claims that his tariffs were the first, mine employment according to the state has dropped during Trump’s administration by over 500 jobs to only about 5,000 iron miners, that employment is dropping even as mine production has increased due to automation and other efficiencies, and that the world price of steel has increased not due to any action of Trump but because of a broken dam in Brazil that reduced global steel production capacity.
Walking down the streets in Eveleth, Virginia, Babbitt, and Hibbing shows clearly there is no resurgence of the range cities’ economies. The CARES unemployment act ended months ago, and the Republican Senate, won’t act until after the election, if then. Has your life improved, are you afraid you will lose pre-existing conditions coverage, are you afraid for your job, have you lost loved ones or friends to coronavirus? Trump doesn’t have any pandemic plan, he doesn’t even like to talk about having a plan.
Must we bet our future, forever, on the iron ore that is getting more scarce and more expensive to mine? Does Trump have a plan to take us to a brighter future?
Keith Steva
Cook
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.