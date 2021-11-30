Enjoy a relaxing time creating a beautiful watercolor painting as an experienced art instructor guides you through it.
No art experience needed, only a desire to learn and have fun is required.
Lea Friesen has over a decade of experience teaching art to people of all ages and will patiently help you create a wonderful water color work of art.
The class is Wednesday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Active Living Center (north tables near the sink) located at the Itasca County YMCA (400 River Road, Grand Rapids).
Cost is $5 per person and includes all necessary supplies. Registration is required by Friday, Dec. 3.
For more information, contact ElderCircle at 218-999-9233 or ecircle@eldercircle.org.
