Enjoy a relaxing time creating a beautiful watercolor painting as an experienced art instructor guides you through it.

No art experience needed, only a desire to learn and have fun is required.

Lea Friesen has over a decade of experience teaching art to people of all ages and will patiently help you create a wonderful water color work of art.

The class is Wednesday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Active Living Center (north tables near the sink) located at the Itasca County YMCA (400 River Road, Grand Rapids).

Cost is $5 per person and includes all necessary supplies. Registration is required by Friday, Dec. 3.

For more information, contact ElderCircle at 218-999-9233 or ecircle@eldercircle.org.

