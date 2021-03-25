The annual Walker Junior High Speech Meet traditionally marks the end of the junior high speech season. Competitors are awarded red ribbons for speaking melds from all three rounds that added up to scores of sixes, sevens,or eights. Blue ribbons are given to those with melds of threes, fours, and fives. Additionally, the Heartland Conference Award is given to the competitor in each category that has gone to at least three of the available junior high meets and has the lowest overall speaking meld of the season; typically, it will be the speaker with the most amount of one’s (or first placements) in the competitor’s rounds. The recipients of these awards are recognized as the seasonal champions in their respective categories, and they will receive medals. Grand Rapids’ speakers came away with a variety of awards.
Red ribbon winners in their respective categories were Evan Linnell in Creative Expression, Emily Walters in Great Speeches, Ryan Martinson in Original Oratory, Rebekah Peterson in Poetry, and Lillian Stark in Prose.
Grand Rapids had one blue ribbon winner for the evening, and that was Sylvie Ledermann.
Last but not least, Grand Rapids had two competitors in the running for the Heartland Conference Award. Molly Magnuson deserves honorable mention for being in contention for the award in the category of Extemp Speaking. The other contender in the running wound up winning the seasonal championship title in Creative Expression, and will be receiving the Heartland Conference Award: Evan Linnell.
“The junior high season has come to a successful end for 2021,” explained Coach Jen Linnell. “Some of our junior high people will continue speaking at the Saturday varsity meets until the season officially ends with the last open competitive meet on April 16, which is the Sections meet to qualify for State competition. We applaud all the hard work and dedication that has been put forth by these young people engaged in this program!”
