As the 2020 election looms, we need to consider how the two presidential candidates will protect and care for the Earth.
The executive branch of government has a major influence on the environment through regulation and executive authority. The Brookings Institute (a non-profit public policy organization based in Washington, D.C.) has been tracking the administration’s deregulatory actions and counts 74 actions that the Trump administration has taken to weaken environmental protection. President Trump has been especially focused on rolling back policy to address climate change as well as deregulatory actions to support the fossil fuel industry. Environmental laws that ensure clean air and water and protect sensitive lands are also a focus of regulatory rollbacks. He has promised to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, an agreement among 195 nations to cut greenhouse gas emissions to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, although the United States cannot officially withdraw until the day after the 2020 election.
Joe Biden has made addressing climate change a central part of his platform. His Energy Plan will reverse the environmental damage President Trump has done and includes reinstating methane limits on oil and gas operations and new restrictions on oil and gas leases on public lands and waters. He will work with Congress to enact in 2021, legislation that will put us on an irreversible path to achieve economy-wide net-zero emissions no later than 2050.
Biden promises to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and rally the world to urgent and additional action as well as to make a historic investment in clean energy and innovation and accelerate the deployment of clean technology throughout our economy. His Energy Plan also features the creation of 10 million good-paying, middle-class, union jobs that will “prevent, reduce and withstand the impacts of this climate crisis” and ensures that blue collar fossil fuel workers will get training for these new green energy jobs.
In these days of steadily worsening climate disasters, from the horrendous forest fires in the wester part of the United States to a record number of hurricanes in the Southeast, we need to do all we can to protect our precious home, our Earth. And additional four years of a Trump presidency will do irreparable damage to the climate, to the waters, to the air. We need to elect a president that cares about the future of the Earth, who listens to scientists and who works for a cleaner, healthier Earth for all. We need to elect Joe Biden.
Vicki Andrews
Grand Rapids
