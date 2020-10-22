Virtual Stand Down for Veterans, current and prior service people and their families will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with flexible sessions.
Free online sessions include:
- VA Benefits
- Legal Support
- Public Benefits
- Networking
- Health Service
- Housing Support
- Support Services
- Employment
- Service providers throughout Minnesota are working together to create a virtual gathering of subject matter experts for veterans to get answers to their most important questions.
- 25 and 55 minute sessions will cover topics important to you: such as Veterans benefits, economic stability, healthcare, employment, education, training, housing, social connection, service, and more. There will also be opportunities to engage with providers to ask additional questions and connect with specific organizations.
For help with registration or finding locations to access technology, call 1-833-222-6228
For more information, go to: http://bit.ly/E2020REG
Register now or on the day of the event!
