Virginia Lucille (Hoard) Ploof, 1930-2022. Our dear Gin/Ginny passed away peacefully at Majestic Pines Orchard Community on January 11, 2022 at the age of 91. She was born March 26, 1930 to Nettie (Davis) and Peter Hoard, Jr. in Grand Rapids, MN.
She will be greatly missed for her loving kindness, concern for others and her sense of humor. She was always offering her blanket to visitors who had cold hands. Taking care of others was her priority. Gin lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife, and friend. She loved camping, fishing, hunting, and traveling, especially with her family. She and her husband Ernest Ploof were married December 23, 1947. Ernest died on that date in 1995. They were a fun couple who loved to take a family drive on Sunday after church, singing together in the front seat. They lovingly made sure their elderly friends had a ride to church. They also loved to dance together, often in the living room, teaching their children to be joyful wherever they might be. Ginny was manager of the Sears Service Department during her working years and volunteered for Meals on Wheels in retirement. She was a strong, capable woman who stood for fairness and justice, speaking out when she felt the need. The couple spent many winters in southern California during their retirement years.
Virginia is survived by her three children, Dianne (Glen) Payment of Cohasset, MN, Bradley (Jackie) Ploof of Pt. Townsend, WA, and Dawnette (Andrew Kringen) Davis of Grand Rapids, MN; grandchildren, Christoper Ploof, Elisa Schaar, Greg Payment and Becky Baird; great-grandchildren, Brittney Saw, Danielle Schaar, Caydence and Cecilia Payment, Lucy and Josie Ploof, Skylar Baird; and great great-grandchildren, Brielle, Blair, Braelyn and Bowen Saw.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest; siblings, Clarence Hoard, Glenice Flug, Howard and Harold Hoard, Verna Mae Gravelle; and grandson, David Payment.
In honoring her wishes, there will not be a memorial service. Family will gather at a later date to inter her ashes.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Majestic Pines and Essentia Hospice for the loving care that they so willingly gave.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
