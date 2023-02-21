Violet M. Burt, age 88, of rural Strandquist, MN, formally of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully Friday, February 17, 2023, at Karlstad Healthcare Center, Karlstad, MN.

Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Violet Burt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments