VFW Auxiliary to Post 1720, Ponti-Petersen is seeking patriotic men and women to join them in making a difference in the lives of Grand Rapids veterans, service members and their families. The Auxiliary is hosting a special meeting on Wednesday, July 22, at the Post Home, 1212 NW 4th Street, at 6 p.m. Members are encouraging everyone to come and join them and learn more about the organization and its work in the community. For information on how to attend on ZOOM contact Lisa Randall at 218-259-0326.
"The Auxiliary provides members an opportunity to honor and give back to all who have served, and who are serving, this great nation. It's our chance to say 'thank you' to them for their sacrifice," said Auxiliary President Jean Harkins.
The VFW Auxiliary's tagline is “Unwavering Support for Uncommon Heroes®" and for more than 100 years, the Auxiliary has been supporting the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving veterans and their families, service members and their families, and spreading patriotism nationwide.
During the 2019-2020 Program Years, Auxiliary members:
• Provided $5.2 million in aid to veterans, service members and their families
• Volunteered more than 475,000 hours in VA Medical Centers, hospitals, nursing homes and
veterans homes
• Made nearly 110,000 legislative contacts to help pass or block important bills
• Awarded $150,000 in scholarships
• Worked with more than 160,000 youth
• Distributed more than 425,000 American Flags
To learn more about the informatIon session, the Auxiliary or its service projects, contact Jean Harkins at 218-301-4089 or e-mail address: jeanharkins@gmail.com or visit online at
Facebook: VFW Grand Rapids, MN Post 1720 or http://www.grvfw.com/.
