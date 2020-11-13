Veterans Day gratitude

Itasca County Veterans Services Officer Luke St. Germain’s son William, 4, (center) received the brass casings from 21-gun salute of the Itasca County Veterans Color Guard after the Veterans Day service at the Itasca County Courthouse on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Luke said William was very proud to bring them home to show his siblings.

