Upcoming Community Sing event Saturday, April 9 Apr 3, 2022 A Community Sing, an evening of music together, is organized for Saturday, April 9, starting at 6 p.m., at the Church of the Nazarene in Grand Rapids (115 SE 4th Street).There will be group singing and individual talents with voice and instruments as well as good fellowship and sharing. All are welcome.
