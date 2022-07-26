Valley View Hospital is hosting several blood drives in Itasca County this summer. Appointments typically fill fast—there are three ways to schedule a time convenient for you:
Tuesday, July 26 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Bloodmobile hosted by ElderCircle at Itasca County Family YMCA parking lot, 400 River Road, Grand Rapids
Phone: 218-999-9233 ext. 279
Email: audrah@eldercircle.org
Wednesday, July 27 from 9:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Bloodmobile hosted by ElderCircle at Itasca County Family YMCA parking lot, 400 River Road, Grand Rapids
Phone: 218-326-3151
Email: audrah@eldercircle.org
Friday, August 5 from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Bloodmobile hosted by Deerwood Bank
2950 South Hwy 169, Grand Rapids (next to Dollar Store)
Phone: Shona Humphrey at 218-327-4833
Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Bloodmobile hosted by Carly Christenson Memorial Blood Drive
at Old Central School at 10 NW 5th St, Grand Rapids
Phone: Sheena Richards at 218-398-1242
Email: hockeygirl3220@gmail.com
Wednesday, August 17 from 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Bloodmobile hosted by Grand Itasca Volunteer Services
at Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, 1601 Golf Course Road, Grand Rapids
Phone: Hannah Chesness at 218-999-1016
Email: hchesne1@Fairview.org
Thursday, August 18 from 9:00 am – 3:30 pm
Bloodmobile hosted by Essentia Health Grand Rapids
at Grand Rapids Essentia Health at 1542 Golf Course Road, Grand Rapids
Phone: Alesha Shadrack at 218-246-4518
Saturday, August 20 from 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Bloodmobile hosted by Itasca County Fair
at Itasca County Fairgrounds, 1336 Fairgrounds Road, Grand Rapids
Phone: Brian Carlson at 218-256-1522
Email: brian50@paulbunyan.net
