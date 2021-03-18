This spring, United Way of 1000 Lakes is encouraging community members to bolster the blood supply by contributing to a blood drive in Grand Rapids on Thursday, April 8.
United Way has teamed up with Memorial Blood Centers for the drive, whose Bloodmobile will be parked at Central Square Mall (201 NW 4th Street, Grand Rapids) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Upon arrival, donors will check in inside the mall’s main entrance before proceeding to the Bloodmobile. Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment in advance.
Donors who have received an attenuated COVID-19 virus vaccine, which includes the AstraZeneca vaccine, should wait two weeks after vaccination to donate. Donors who have received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, which includes the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, are able to donate immediately after vaccination. Anyone feeling sick or showing COVID-19 symptoms should refrain from donating, even if that means canceling an appointment.
Memorial Blood Centers has implemented additional protocols to continue prioritizing donors' health and safety during the COVID-19 crisis. These changes include requiring staff and donors alike to wear masks, checking donors' temperature upon arrival, and practicing physical distancing.
Those wishing to donate blood can sign up in advance by visiting mbc.org or contacting United Way by phone (218-999-7570) or email (info@uwlakes.org). Masks will be available, but donors are encouraged to wear their own if possible. To save time, donors are encouraged to complete the reading and questions at mbc.org/idonate before their appointment and bring the QR code on the last page. To learn more or to donate to United Way’s Stronger United campaign, call 218-999-7570, email info@uwlakes.org, or text LAKES to 26989.
