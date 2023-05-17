United Way of 1000 Lakes is excited to share that Bovey will be the site of this year’s Day of Action projects.
Day of Action has an 11-year history in the Itasca area. Hosted by United Way, the annual event brings volunteers together to make a difference on the summer solstice. In recent years, the initiative has seen volunteers completing community revitalization projects in different communities, including Coleraine, Deer River, and Grand Rapids.
This year’s Day of Action sees volunteers returning to Bovey, where the event was hosted just two years ago. Efforts will build on the work that was accomplished in 2021, with volunteers working on street beautification, community revitalization, and enhancements to the city’s park. United Way will again partner with Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) and Itasca County Habitat for Humanity. Through Itasca Habitat’s Home Preservation program, Bovey homeowners will have the opportunity to get volunteer assistance with minor repairs, modifications, and yard work. Small businesses will be able to get help with storefront revitalization.
“We’re excited to continue working to improve the city of Bovey, especially as the Bovey City Park Project takes off,” said Kim Brink Smith, United Way executive director. “Each year, we’re amazed by what our community can accomplish when we come together.”
Day of Action will take place on Wednesday, June 21st, 2023 in downtown Bovey. All are welcome to volunteer, including civic, student, and corporate groups. Volunteers can sign up to play their part at volunteer.uwlakes.org.
Home and business owners in Bovey are invited to inquire about and apply for Home Preservation and revitalization projects. Those interested can fill out a project registration form at uwlakes.org/day-of-action.
To learn more about Day of Action, visit uwlakes.og/day-of-action or call 218-999-7570.
