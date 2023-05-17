United Way of 1000 Lakes is excited to share that Bovey will be the site of this year’s Day of Action projects.

Day of Action has an 11-year history in the Itasca area. Hosted by United Way, the annual event brings volunteers together to make a difference on the summer solstice. In recent years, the initiative has seen volunteers completing community revitalization projects in different communities, including Coleraine, Deer River, and Grand Rapids.

