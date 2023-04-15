United Way of 1000 Lakes' mission is to mobilize the caring power of Itasca-area communities to improve lives in measurable and lasting ways. Encouraging and facilitating volunteerism is a key component of this mission, providing capacity-building resources to volunteers and the nonprofits that work with them.

Volunteerism is crucial to the success of many nonprofits, and many would not be able to function without them. On a given day around the region, volunteers are at work - building homes, caring for people, and providing vital support to organizations.

