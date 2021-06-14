June Blood Drive

Thursday, June 17th, 10:30 am - 4 pm

IRA Civic Center

1401 NW 3rd Avenue

Grand Rapids, MN

United Way is teaming up with Memorial Blood Centers for a blood drive on Thursday, June 17th at the IRA Civic Center. Eligible donors age 16 and up can give blood to help keep the region’s blood supply strong and ready for emergencies. 

Donors who have received an mRNA vaccine such as Pfizer or Moderna, or an adenovirus vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson’s, may donate blood, platelets, or regular plasma immediately following vaccination, as long as no symptoms of illness are present. Anyone feeling sick or showing COVID-19 symptoms should refrain from donating, even if that means canceling an appointment.

Memorial Blood Centers continues to prioritize donors’ health and safety, with practices that include health screenings, physical distancing, and mask-wearing for donors and staff alike. 

Those wishing to donate blood are strongly encouraged to make an appointment in advance. Potential donors can do so by contacting United Way by phone (218-999-7570) or email (info@uwlakes.org); or by visiting mbc.org, clicking the “Donate” button, and searching by zip code. To save time, donors are encouraged to complete the reading and questions at mbc.org/idonate before their appointment and bring the QR code on the last page.

