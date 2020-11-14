United Way asks residents to take part in Acts of Kindness

United Way of 1000 Lakes is encouraging individuals, families, and employee groups to take part in random acts of kindness across Itasca County.
The organization is initiating a ‘chain of kindness’ as part of the Minnesota United Acts of Kindness Week, which runs Nov. 16-20. The statewide initiative, spearheaded by United Ways of Minnesota, was first introduced in 2017.
“This week-long celebration of kindness comes about at a time when positivity is highly needed, as our communities contend with the strain of the health and economic crisis. We all need kindness and compassion more than ever,” states United Way Executive Director Kim Brink Smith. “Many of us are dealing with isolation and stress, and a warm smile, an act of generosity, a well- timed call, can all have a huge impact on someone’s life.”
From buying a cup of coffee for someone in the drive-thru line to grocery shopping for a neighbor, United Way encourages everyone to do one act of kindness each day.
Those partaking can share their progress on social media with #LiveUnitedMN, inspiring others to join the movement.
Here are a few ideas to get started:
Video chat with a friend or relative who might be feeling isolated.
Leave a little extra in the tip jar to express your appreciation to essential workers.
Shovel snow for your aging neighbor.
Donate to United Way’s Stronger United campaign. Text the word “Lakes” to 26989 or
online at uwlakes.org/#donate.
Visit volunteer.uwlakes.org to find volunteer opportunities to get involved, including workplace and at-home pop-up projects like packing personal care kits or making kindness cards.
This year, Give to the Max Day occurs during Minnesota Acts of Kindness Week, and donating to a cause you care about is another way to show your community you care. In fact, it’s one of the most effective ways to spread generosity. “Giving is a tangible, substantial way to make an impact,” states Brink Smith. “When you make a gift to an organization you care about, you’re reaching a number of people in your community.”
To learn more about Minnesota Acts of Kindness Week or find more ideas for how to bring kindness into your life, visit uwlakes.org. To plan a virtual or in-person Acts of Kindness Week event at your workplace or community group, call United Way at 218-999-7570 or email kimberly@uwlakes.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.