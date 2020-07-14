Tyler Adamson

On July 6, Tyler Adamson earned his Private Pilot license. Tyler was awarded a Ray Scholarship in March and faced the significant task of training and securing a license before leaving for boot camp in mid-July. He tackled a private pilot course to pass his FAA written exam, wrestled the northern Minnesota springtime weather, finished mandated homeschooling for graduation, and survived a change in instructors halfway through training. Tyler is entering the Air National Guard as a F16 technician and plans to pursue an aviation education at the University of North Dakota next year. EAA Chapter 412 in Grand Rapids is very proud of his accomplishment and are honored to be a part of the organization and participate in the Ray Scholarship Program. EAA Chapter 412 is a local non profit club of aviation enthusiasts and invite all interested parties-young and old-to come and share the exciting world of aviation. Meetings are the first Thursday evening of each month at the Grand Rapids Airport.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments