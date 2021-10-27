Trunk-or-Treat at Dondelinger Dodge

“It’s about community,” Max Dondelinger of Dondelinger Dodge said when asked what prompted Dondelinger Dodge to start their first annual Trunk-or-Treat Event. “The last year and half, with the twist and turns of covid have been really hard on everyone, especially the kids. We wanted to start bringing back events and a sense of community no matter how small to our local kids.”
And that is exactly what Dondelinger Dodge has in mind, getting local families and kids back to fun family events. Dondelinger Dodge is hosting their first annual Halloween Trunk-orTreat Event, Friday Oct. 29, from 3 to 6 p.m.
“It’s going to be great,” Dondelinger said. “Most of our local kids will already be in their Halloween costumes from various school parties, and they can swing over to our Dodge store and trick-or-treat with us first.”
Dondelinger Dodge plans to have several cars with trunks full of candy ready to give out to the kids. Their parking lot has a great big circus style tent where they plan to park the trunk-or-treat cars, so rain or shine they will have a safe, well lit space for kids to visit.
“Really for us, this is about giving back to our local community, in fact this is just one of many things we have planned in the next year. It’s not about selling vehicles, or pushing products, it’s about getting the kids back out doing kid things. Some of my best memories are trick-or-treating with my friends and it’s awesome to be able to do that here,” added Dondelinger who says the team at Dondelinger Dodge is ready to deliver.
“Our crew is really excited to get dressed up in costumes and have a ton of fun giving candy out to local kids,” said Kyle Figgins. “As a father of two, covid has been the hardest on the youngsters, they have had a hard time understanding why we weren’t able to do many ‘normal’ things they are used to and count on. Max and our team have come up with a great list of fun events to help bring back a sense of community to the Grand Rapids area and Trunk-or-Treat is only the beginning.”
Come check out Dondelinger Dodge’s first annual Trunk-or-Treat event Oct. 29, 3 to 6 p.m. at 815 NW 4th Street Grand Rapids. They promise all treat, no tricks. This a free, fun family event.
