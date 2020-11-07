Together We Fight! The fourth annual Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser will be conducted on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium in Coleraine. It will feature a varsity volleyball match between Greenway and Grand Rapids. The game will be live streamed on the Greenway High School Facebook page and on the Grand Rapids Volleyball Facebook page. Help the Raiders and the Thunderhawks raise money for the Itasca Area Cancer Crisis Fund by purchasing a T-shirt, making a donation and participating in an online silent auction. T-shirt order forms will be available to download from the Face Book pages and school websites, as well as directly from players and coaches.
