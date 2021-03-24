If we want to bring jobs to northern Minnesota that are green, clean, safe, and long-term let’s brainstorm for jobs that address all those requirements.
How about this? Take a look at the Hennepin County Energy Recovery Center, aka HERC. If you have a computer, here’s the link: https://www.hennepin.us/your-government/facilities/hennepin-energy-recovery-center .
We have to start thinking and moving, not just replacing, patching, prolonging, and hoping pipelines won’t leak.
HERC uses the latest technologies to convert garbage to electricity. Trash is burned in boilers to make steam that turns a turbine. It generates enough electricity to power 25,000 homes. Air emissions are cleaned and treated so they are consistently below the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency permitted levels.
The trash is reduced by 90% leaving a 10% non-hazardous ash that goes to landfills.
Sure, the technology is probably not cheap; there would be an investment. But this facility would address long-term jobs that are clean, green, and safe. Why not be pro-active?
The new technologies work; I have firsthand knowledge. We took the big step of installing a geo-thermal heat pump for heating and cooling when we built our retirement home. It uses a closed loop field 10 feet down under our driveway to work with the earth’s moderated heat. Our 3600 square foot home is heated and cooled for a total of $700 per year. In the summer we push heat out; in the winter we pull heat in, all through the loops.
We use a battery operated lawn mower that weighs no more than 45 pounds. It makes very little noise, sounding somewhat like a hair drier when running. There is no oil to change. No oil to figure out where to recycle. There are no fumes.
We can find jobs that are green, clean, safe, and long-term if we only start thinking about how to do it, and how to do it soon.
Diana Lieffring
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.