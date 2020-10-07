Kate Arens, seated on the deck of her rural Nashwauk home, talks with raw emotion and intense openness about the life-changing loss 23 years ago of her beloved brother, Chad.
Suicide.
It is a topic so often viewed as taboo; so much stigma attached.
But not for Arens. She chooses to lay it all on the table in hopes of preventing others from the heart-wrenching experiences she’s endured as the survivor of a loved one who died by suicide.
In fact, Arens is now talking every single day about the topic — while also honoring her cherished big brother, “Chadwick,” who died by suicide at age 27 after a lifetime of being bullied.
The 42-year-old, who is currently battling Stage 4 breast cancer, is posting a photo of Chad each day for a year on her personal Facebook page. The posts are all public.
Her hope is to prompt open dialogue about suicide.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death overall in the United States in 2018, claiming the lives of over 48,000 people. That year, there were more than two and a half times as many suicides (48,344) in the United States as there were homicides (18,830).
And that number appears to be going up.
“In COVID times, suicide is on the rise,” Arens noted.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a breeding ground for depression and mental health issues related to the impact of physical distancing and isolation, leading to an increase in suicide, according to the CDC.
During a week-long study conducted in June, American adults reported considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with the coronavirus. Younger adults, racial and ethnic minorities, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers reported disproportionately worse mental health outcomes, increased substance use, and elevated suicidal ideation.
To Arens, that is disturbing news.
For each person who dies by suicide, “there is someone like me,” she said. Someone left behind. The ripple effect of all the loved ones touched by the person’s death is enormous.
Chad, 7 1/2 years her senior, was Aren’s best friend, the person she loved the most. “He was my everything.”
Completely irreplaceable.
Cancer is cruel, said Arens, who was first diagnosed at age 29 and has been in battle mode once again since the disease recently returned.
But it is no match for the trauma of missing her brother.
“Cancer only wishes it could affect me as much as losing Chad,” she declared.
Arens hadn’t originally set out on a mission of suicide awareness and prevention.
But after posting a photo of Chad on Sept. 8, on what would have been his 50th birthday, writing of his struggles and getting an overwhelming social media response, she realized what she had to do.
The following day, which happened to fall within National Suicide Prevention Week, Arens posted a photo of herself as a young child, snuggled on a couch in pajamas with her big brother, watching television.
“Every day for a year I’m going to post a different picture of my brother, Chad,” she wrote. “I want suicide to be an open and honest topic. People need to see the devastation it leaves behind. Hopefully these pictures will help others reflect on great memories and reconsider. I’ll also post resources for those with thoughts of suicide.”
Unfortunately, for those left behind, there are often overwhelming feelings of shame, guilt and even anger, Arens said.
She and her mom, Susan Sproul, have never been ashamed to share how Chad died, they said.
“Suicide Awareness Week is over,” Arens wrote on a Sept. 13 post, showing a childhood photo of her blonde-haired brother sporting a silly little boy grin with a missing front tooth. “But the problem is nowhere near solved. Suicide needs to be talked about without shame, embarrassment, disbelief, or diminishment,” she wrote.
Arens’ only anger is directed at those who made fun of her brother for being “a little different” — physically and mentally — following a brain aneurysm at 16 months old.
Her mission has, thus, become nearly as much about defending against bullying and promoting kindness as it has about suicide awareness and prevention.
On Sept. 15, Arens posted a photo of a beaming Chad on his 2nd birthday, ready to blow out the two candles on his cake.
“Think about your time in school,” she wrote. “Did you pick on or are you picking on someone different from you? If that’s you, look at this picture. This is who you are destroying. A defenseless child, who only sought acceptance and friendship. If you are raising bullies, be better. Show them by example how to treat all people.”
Her brother was not the only one who suffered as a result of the teasing and torment.
“This particular child grew up and I became his little sister,” she continued. “I watched him suffer the cruelty of bullies as a child and an adult. Years like these wear on the soul. And right before Christmas, at 27, this child of God, took his own life. And with it, part of mine. Teach your children to be kind, lead by example. Don’t create the pain that leads to suicide. Maybe if his bullies hadn’t, I wouldn’t be writing daily posts about being left behind.”
Arens said those who mistreated her brother and those who bully others should take a minute to look at the face of the 2-year-old child: “Would you make fun of this kid? Well, you did.”
No closure
Arens sits at her dining room table with her mom, photos of Chad taken throughout his lifetime spread before them.
They laugh and smile at the 1970s outfits, at the silly photos of Chad, at the memories.
Going through the photos has been a bittersweet effort.
The mother and daughter agree, there is “no closure” after losing a child, after losing a beloved brother.
For both of them, their lives are compartmentalized into life with Chad and life after Chad.
After losing Chad, “I don’t have the same light in my eyes,” Arens said.
The posts have been difficult to read — all the pain revisited, Sproul said. But the heartache is really always there, she added. You just learn to live with it.
Arens said her brother thought his family would be better without him. “He thought we would be OK.”
She pauses. “I haven’t been OK since.”
When a person is having suicidal thoughts, his or her thinking is clouded, she noted.
Arens explained it in one of her posts. “That’s what suicidal thoughts do, they twist and contort the facts to make you not see yourself as you actually are,” she wrote. “Visions, memories, smiles, laughter … they all become distorted to make it seem like those memories weren’t all that great (or that it’ll never be better), the smiles were probably fake, and the laughter was at you. Chad was going down the rabbit hole that is suicide. Please get help if this is how you see the world and your place in it.”
The little sister knows firsthand the garbled thinking of a suicidal person.
Following her brother’s death, she set out on a road to self-destruction. She turned to alcohol, “drank like a fish.”
Thankfully, Arens said, she was able to take a step back and realize that her carelessness was also affecting her loved ones. She knew the pain of losing someone to suicide. She could not do that to her mom.
Arens wipes away tears often as she talks about her brother.
“I want people to see this — me being raw and broken and emotional,” she said. “Please see what you are leaving behind.”
‘I didn’t see flaws’
What Arens and her family lost on Dec. 18, 1997, was a kind, caring and thoughtful 27-year-old, who faced adversity from the time he was just learning to talk.
The life-threatening aneurysm was on the left side of his brain, therefore affecting his dominant right side. He would grow up walking with a limp and with limited use of his right arm.
“He was a little slower” and didn’t always use words in the correct context, said Chad’s sister. But those who knew him well understood his diction. Either you did or you did not “speak Chad.”
Arens said her brother felt most accepted when he was around family. Many of the kids in their North Dakota hometown bullied him relentlessly. “The kids were mean to him. They took advantage of him.”
While Chad stood up to bullies, it didn’t erase the damage to his self-esteem. “Life was hard for Chad.”
However, those who took the time to get to know her brother “adored him.” In his baby sister, Chad had a best friend, and vice versa. There simply was no sibling rivalry.
In fact, “I didn’t see flaws in Chad,” Arens said.
That was especially evident one Christmas when she asked her brother why he never bought glasses that fit straight on his face.
She writes about that day in a mid-September post.
“He told me his nose was crooked. I stared at him in disbelief. ‘Your nose isn’t crooked!’ He insisted, unwaveringly, that his nose was crooked. Still a non-believer I got SUPER close to his face and stared intently, carefully examining his features. … People, I was 18 years old and noticing for the FIRST time that my brother’s nose was crooked!”
Arens said all she ever observed was her brother’s “big smile (complete with a dashing smirk), his bright eyes, and a perfect nose. Through my eyes, he was the perfect brother. Still is. One year later, almost to the minute, I was sitting in church, attending his funeral.”
“I didn’t think he would ever leave me,” Arens said on this recent day.
When she received the phone call stating that her brother had taken his own life, “I fell off the couch, screaming.”
At the time Arens was in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC). A few months after losing her brother, one of her superiors asked Arens — born Kate Hukee — “Where is our Hukee? Where has she gone?”
The young woman replied: “She is gone. This one knows too much.”
“I started drinking a lot. My mom didn’t think I’d survive,” Arens remembered. “One day I looked in the mirror, hungover and haggard. I thought, ‘Chad would be so disappointed.’”
He had graduated from technical school and was a hard worker, despite his disability.
Arens cleaned herself up and transferred to Bemidji State University, where she studied mass communications. She later held a job on the 93.9 WTBX Early Morning Show, based in Hibbing.
Chad was continually “taking two steps forward, three steps back,” said Arens, who has since strived to keep moving forward, in spite of the constant hurt.
“Chad was instrumental in shaping me into the person I’ve become,” she said.
Looking back, Arens now recognizes signs that her brother was not OK.
She wrote about it on a Sept. 11 post, in which a young Arens is shown sitting atop the refrigerator in the family’s kitchen, smiling down at her big brother.
“It wasn’t too long after this picture that Chad attempted suicide the first time, when my parents (Chad’s stepdad) were splitting up,” she wrote. “I never knew about the first time. I knew the second time (after his graduation) and kept my promise to him to not tell my mom (thought I was doing the right thing).
“No one knew about the third time until he left us a voiced suicide tape after he succeeded the fourth time.
“Please don’t make the same mistakes we did. If a family member asks you to keep a promise, try to convince them to tell a parent or trusted person, and if all else fails, break that promise. I’d give anything to go back and tell my mom. Don’t make my mistake of staying silent, the guilt will never leave you. Because we weren’t open with each other and too afraid our parents would be disappointed, no one knew how badly he was hurting.”
Arens said she was only in seventh grade when her brother asked her to keep the secret. “I thought I was being a good sister,” she said. “I was young. I have regrets and made mistakes.”
But one thing is for sure. “I never contributed to his pain.”
A mission of kindness
Arens shuffles through a pile of photos, two of which were taken during the same day at a beach.
In one of them, the brother and sister are engaged in conversation. Although captured so long ago, she still remembers exactly what Chad said. He had told her he didn’t want to go any farther into the water. Arens remembers gently telling her big brother that they wouldn’t.
“So many people could have helped,” she said. They could have helped by being kind instead of cruel.
In the video Chad made prior to taking his life, he told his aggressors, “you hurt me.”
Arens is contemplating posting snippets of that tape.
She is not out to shame or guilt people, she insisted. Rather, she would like others simply to “be better to other people and kinder to themselves. … I don’t want people to go through what we went through.”
On this particular day, Arens had undergone morning cancer treatment. “Cancer sucks,” she said. “But you can take meds for it. There is nothing I can take.” No medicine to mend a broken heart.
Arens expects this will be a difficult year as she continues to share daily posts.
But “even if one person doesn’t do it,” she said of suicide, “God and Chad will know that’s because of Chad.”
Each post includes resources for those who have suicidal thoughts or know someone who does.
“There is someone in your life who is not better off without you,” said Arens, who wonders what life would be like if Chad was still here.
She will never know. And that makes her mission all the more important.
In a Sept. 28 post, Arens wrote:
“There are people left behind who will always have a hole that your death left. Please tell someone you’re not doing OK. COVID-19 has kept us from seeing and holding the ones we love, but not talking to them. And if you are worried about someone you love … Why not give them a call tonight? Tell them about me and tell them to send me a friend request. What have you got to lose?
”Oh, that’s right — everything.”
If you or someone you know might be at risk of suicide, here are ways to help:
• For mental health crisis services offered 24 hours a day/seven days a week in Itasca County, call First Call for Help at 2-1-1 or 1-800-442-8565 to reach the Crisis Response Team.
• In northeastern Minnesota on the Iron Range, call 218-288-2100 for Range Mental Health Center’s 24-hour Crisis Life and Mobile Crisis Team. The team serves adults and children 24/7/365 by providing on-site assessments for persons experiencing a mental health crisis.
• Call 1-800-273-8255 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It provides free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people in suicidal crisis or distress.
• For the TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community, call 1-866-488-7386.
• Text HOME to 741741 to have a confidential text conversation with a trained crisis counselor from Crisis Text Line. Counselors are available 24/7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.