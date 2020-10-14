Are you sick and tired of feeling sick and tired in these COVID-19 times? The Northern Tier YMCAs, which include the Brainerd Family YMCA, the Duluth Area Family YMCA, the Itasca County Family YMCA, the Mesabi Family YMCA, and the Superior Douglas County Family YMCA, invite all individuals in our communities to participate in a free six-week STRONG Challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind, and body. The challenge officially starts Monday, Oct. 19 and runs through Thanksgiving weekend. However, people may join after Oct. 19 and still participate in the challenge.
“Now, more than ever before, we need to recharge and refocus,” said YMCA of Greater Cincinnati President and CEO Jorge Perez, creator of the STRONG Challenge. The STRONG Challenge has been adapted by the Northern Tier Y’s to fit our communities. “The COVID-19 pandemic has worn us down. It’s isolated us in so many ways. This challenge provides an opportunity to get active and healthier by yourself or as a STRONG family.”
Opt-in to the free challenge by texting STRONG to 866-620-2018. Follow the prompts to sign-up and you will receive three texts each week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts, and more. You will also be able to join the Northern Tier YMCAs Strong Challenge Facebook Community.
You will be invited to participate in a variety of pop-up activities hosted by your local Y. You will also gain encouragement from all 5 Ys virtually, along with your fellow community members in the challenge. Visit the website ymcastrong.org to learn more about the STRONG Challenge.
“It’s the perfect time to take back our lives, reenergize, achieve goals, feel better and stronger,” Nick Hansen, CEO of the Itasca County Family YMCA, and reiterated by the Northern Tier YMCA CEOs.
