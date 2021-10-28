The River Room opens at ICHS

On Oct. 21, 2021, Itasca County Historical Society (ICHS) held the grand opening of the newest exhibit there, The River Room. ICHS is now one of many designated interpretative sites located along the Mississippi River in Minnesota.
A metal sculpture by Native Anishinaabe artist, Dan Rabbit, guides visitors into the display. This new exhibit features a full wall mural done by local painter, Peggy Hagen. The painting highlights a section of the flowing river complete with flora and fauna found along the banks.
Another wall tells the story of attempts to control the Mississippi through dams, some of which were effective while others were not. See and read about the Blandin Paper Mill dam break.
The river was the location for entertainment for the local area and for visitors that came from all over the northland. Mississippi Melodie performed along the riverbank for over 50 years. Area singers, dancers, and story tellers entertained their audiences for those weekends in July. For something more current, see the various highlights and then venture out to follow the Riverwalk that goes along the river behind our library. View the photos captured by area residents and the drone photography done by Nichole Denver that covers the final wall.
The center of our exhibit tells of five generations of the Rabbitt family. Members of the Pokegama Lake Band, this family lived by the junction of the Mississippi and the Prairie rivers until forced to relocate to the Leech Lake Reservation. Read about Chief Charley, his son Sam, grandson Frank, great-grandson Harvey and great great-grandson Dan. Check out some artifacts from years ago, read about the fur traders, and see the wild rice story.
If you couldn’t make the open house, stop by to see what you missed. If you did come in, return to view all these parts of the exhibit more thoroughly. We are located at 201 Pokegama Avenue North in Grand Rapids and admission is always free.
