Northern Minnesota band, The Brothers Burn Mountain, recently came out with their tenth album “The Dark Exchange” in September. The band is made up of brothers Jesse and Ryan Dermody who have been playing together for 20 years. Their home base is north of Duluth, but the two love coming to Grand Rapids to play their music.
Ryan and Jesse’s mother inspired the newest album.
“Our mom and her friendship and death were good inspirations for us. Grief and love are good creative catalysts,” said Ryan. “When writing lyric poems I’m usually pretty secretive. I’m a Scorpio, it’s my nature. But every so often, my brother and I are able to write directly to or about something difficult and painful, without too many veils. The whole album is unabashedly for our mom. She understood our efforts to try and “make the darkness conscious” within ourselves. I find that walking in the dark at night can be very comforting when my eyes are seeing well and my senses are working properly.”
The newest album by The Brothers Burn Mountain features many guest artists including Alan Sparhawk, Rich Mattson, Germaine Gemberling, Brooke Anderson, Jeff Gilbertson and Dawn King.
“More and moreover the past few years, we’ve been collaborating with other musicians who we admire,” said Ryan. “That can be very helpful, because they have ideas that we don’t, and can really add goodness to the dynamics of the songs.”
Luckily, all of the songs on the album were recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the band’s live shows have been canceled. Most of the promotional activity has been online. Ryan also said that they have been able to take more time to work on the finishing touches since they won’t be going on tour with the album
“We love playing in Grand Rapids, at places like Klockow Brewing Co, The Reif Center, and Rapids Brewing,” Ryan commented. “As soon as we can, we’ll be playing these places again, and can’t wait for that time!”
About the album
“The Dark Exchange” was recorded at the brother’s own off-the-grid studio, Diarmada Studi. The studio built from all recycled materials 40 miles north of Duluth. The two brothers collaborated and co-produced the album with Alam Sparhawk of Low. The album was mastered by Tom Garneau. Ryan plays electric guitar, acoustic guitar, bass guitar, piano, percussion, and provides vocals and words. Jesse provides drums, words, and percussion. Lastly, “The Dark Exchange” is dedicated to the brothers’ mom Kathy, (5/11/47-12/3/18).
For more information on The Brothers Burn Mountain, visit their website at www.thebrothersburnmountain.com or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thebrothersburnmountain. During COVID-19, The Brothers Burn Mountain will be holding virtual shows from their homestead, live-streamed on the Facebook band page. Live-streamed shows will take place about every three weeks through the end of the year.
