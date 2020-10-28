Thank you, Grand Rapids High School students, for wearing masks for your Homecoming activities! (Herald Review 10/14). You showed the community how to have fun and keep everyone safe.

When in groups, outside or inside, we need to wear masks and stay a safe distance apart to take care of each other. Thanks GRHS, for leading the way!!

Nancy Ralston

Sandy Pollard

Grand Rapids

