Thank you, Grand Rapids High School students, for wearing masks for your Homecoming activities! (Herald Review 10/14). You showed the community how to have fun and keep everyone safe.
When in groups, outside or inside, we need to wear masks and stay a safe distance apart to take care of each other. Thanks GRHS, for leading the way!!
Nancy Ralston
Sandy Pollard
Grand Rapids
