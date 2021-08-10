Tall Timber Day’s Parade winners Aug. 8, 2021
Best Marching Entry
First: Grand Rapids High School Band
Second: Civil Air Patrol
Best Decorated Float Entry
First: Rock Island Ranch Farm
Second: First Evangelical Lutheran Church
Most Unique Business Representation
First: Grand Rapids State Bank
Second: Grand Rapids Pubic Utilities
Best Children’s Unit
First: Dreams Come True Dance Studio
Second: Thunderhawk ARchery
Overall Judges’ Choice
Winner: Reif Dance
2021 Tall Timber Days Pet Parade Winners
Most Unique:
1st – Rainey & Clara Rother, Amelia & Summit Sjurseth with Pudge, Gronk, Brady and Sammy.
2nd – Alexandria Stelling with Spike.
3rd – Chad Mentwagon with Carson.
Best Dressed:
1st – Becky Jones with Willie & Digger.
2nd – Brenda Morgan with Tia & Taffy.
3rd – Max Novak with Eve.
Crowd Pleaser:
1st – Shannon, Korey, Nayeli, Olivia, Nahvell, Arlo & Axton Tibbetts with Ash, Trixie & Trusty.
2nd – Michael Miltz with Spike.
3rd – Scott Phillips with Napa the Lab.
Most Impressive:
1st – John Hughes & Dave Baes with Nash.
2nd – Shawn & Emilee Olson with Winston & Willow.
3rd – Savannah Hegdahl with Mick.
Best in Show:
Andrea, Vince & Bella Bulson, Linsey Stocco, Brooke & Harper Staskivige, Melissa Sorenson, Sammy & Louis Forconi with Dude, Edward, Peta, Lulu, Penelope, Cora, Meka & Bruno.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.