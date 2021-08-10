Tall Timber Day’s Parade winners Aug. 8, 2021

Best Marching Entry

First: Grand Rapids High School Band

Second: Civil Air Patrol

Best Decorated Float Entry

First: Rock Island Ranch Farm

Second: First Evangelical Lutheran Church

Most Unique Business Representation

First: Grand Rapids State Bank

Second: Grand Rapids Pubic Utilities

Best Children’s Unit

First: Dreams Come True Dance Studio

Second: Thunderhawk ARchery

Overall Judges’ Choice

Winner: Reif Dance

2021 Tall Timber Days Pet Parade Winners

Most Unique:

1st – Rainey & Clara Rother, Amelia & Summit Sjurseth with Pudge, Gronk, Brady and Sammy.

2nd – Alexandria Stelling with Spike.

3rd – Chad Mentwagon with Carson.

Best Dressed:

1st – Becky Jones with Willie & Digger.

2nd – Brenda Morgan with Tia & Taffy.

3rd – Max Novak with Eve.

Crowd Pleaser:

1st – Shannon, Korey, Nayeli, Olivia, Nahvell, Arlo & Axton Tibbetts with Ash, Trixie & Trusty.

2nd – Michael Miltz with Spike.

3rd – Scott Phillips with Napa the Lab.

Most Impressive:

1st – John Hughes & Dave Baes with Nash.

2nd – Shawn & Emilee Olson with Winston & Willow.

3rd – Savannah Hegdahl with Mick.

Best in Show:

Andrea, Vince & Bella Bulson, Linsey Stocco, Brooke & Harper Staskivige, Melissa Sorenson, Sammy & Louis Forconi with Dude, Edward, Peta, Lulu, Penelope, Cora, Meka & Bruno.

