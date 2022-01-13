Defying the odds for many years, the good Lord must have needed someone to correct his slice, as Sue passed away peacefully at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, AZ on Jan 4th, 2022, with her brothers at her side. She was 79. She was born in Minneapolis in 1942 and grew up in Sauk Centre and Coleraine, MN. She graduated from Greenway High School in 1960, received her B.S. from Bemidji State College and spent two years in Peru with the Peace Corps. She was a gifted athlete, well before Title IX, and a terrific golfer, winning many amateur events including the Michigan Women’s State Match Play and The Northland Women’s Invitational. She had a long and enjoyable career teaching golf, as well as other life lessons, in Wyoming, Arizona and Minnesota as a Class A LPGA teaching professional. She had an engaging personality and usually made a pretty large impression on everyone she met.
Her parents were Lou and Mary Alice Barle. She is survived by her brothers Jim (Nancy) and their daughter Chrissy Hughes; Mike (Joan) and their daughters Sara (Mark) Afdahl, Anne Olson, and Jill (Erik) Christenson; and Mary Ritter and her children Jon (Kelly), Molly (Alex) Rodriquez, and Megan (Eric) Sanchez. Per her request there will be no formal service. A celebration of her life will be held in Coleraine at a later date.
