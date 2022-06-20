Located in Old Central School, Story Art & Museum recently received recognition as a public charity, a federal tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization. In April 2021, Story Art & Museum organized as a Minnesota nonprofit corporation; in August, they submitted an application for federal tax exempt status. After an 11-month wait for our application to be reviewed, with delays due to COVID and a backlog of applications, “we are thrilled to begin the next step of our journey: fundraising, programming, and employing,” explained Heidi Wick, board president. “Gidinawendimin - we are all related to each other. When sharing our stories, we connect.”
Story Art & Museum’s mission is to inspire imagination through story arts and features three cornerstone activities: An exhibit of three-dimensional story-related art, a gathering space and a performance space.
The exhibit, Faith Wick’s Fairyland, includes 40+ dioramas which include several hundred story and historical figures designed and created by Faith Wick, a multi-talented artist in sculpture, clothing design, and painting. The Gathering Room is a quiet free-play space publicly available to relax, read, meet to play games, complete an art project, or simply take a break. Access to WiFi is available. The Music Room is a place for storytelling, chamber music, theater, movement and expository performances. With funding, we can program and utilize the Gathering Room for classes, life celebrations, and tutoring, schedule storytellers and performers in the Music Room, and enhance Faith Wick’s Fairyland exhibit.
The current board of directors includes:
• Heidi Wick, president and volunteer executive director. As Faith’s daughter, Heidi has curated the exhibit since 2005 and manages Faith’s private collections. Heidi teaches music at Minnesota North College and horn performance at Bemidji State University.
• Jade Wilson, vice president, connects Story Art to Ojibwe culture and Anishinaabe language. Wilson teaches culture at King Elementary School in Deer River.
• Wesley Sisson, secretary, brings historical and legal insight. He is a recent graduate of UMD with a major in history and minor in museum studies. Sisson volunteers at the Itasca County Historical Society and also serves on the ICHS board of directors.
Story Art’s board may have a maximum of six members; each member serves three-year terms with eligibility for re-election for up to three consecutive terms.
Story Art & Museum invites you to stop in at Old Central School, try a scavenger hunt of the school or museum and see our unique museum. If you’re 17 and under and have recently read one of the 14 Oz stories by L. Frank Baum, you can earn free cookie dough or a pizza kit from Papa Murphy’s! To become involved with as a volunteer or board member, contact Heidi Wick by visiting Story Art & Museum, writing to heidi@storyartmuseum.org, or calling 218-999-9391. The museum is open Monday-Friday 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.