Representative Peter Allen Stauber, professional hockey player, police Lieutenant in Duluth and St. Louis county commissioner was sworn into the United States House of Representative January 3, 2019 has been sending me emails on a pretty regular basis. The first one showed up May 20th of this year, and the total is now six. Six in just ten weeks and none in the previous 156 weeks! Why the sudden concern with keeping me informed on how things are going in Minnesota 8th Congressional district?

The “newsletters” always begin by blaming someone for the countries problems, progressive Democrats are a favorite target, usually labeling them as Socialists. The latest issue arrived July 22 and the message was about inflation, which is the worst it has been in four decades, maybe longer. He rattled off figures; milk up 16.4%, eggs up 33.1%, chicken up 18.6% and energy up 41.6%. According to Peter Allen Stauber it is all Joseph Robinette Biden Jr’s fault. Rep. Stauber doesn’t mention that inflation is a world wide problem, in England it is worse in Germany not as bad but still a problem. Rep. Stauber fails to mention the pent up demand from two years of pandemic isolation, he fails to mention supply issues created by Chinese lock-downs of manufacturing facilities, he fails to mention the Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Rep. Stauber doesn’t want his constituents to know why there is inflation.

