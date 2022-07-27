Representative Peter Allen Stauber, professional hockey player, police Lieutenant in Duluth and St. Louis county commissioner was sworn into the United States House of Representative January 3, 2019 has been sending me emails on a pretty regular basis. The first one showed up May 20th of this year, and the total is now six. Six in just ten weeks and none in the previous 156 weeks! Why the sudden concern with keeping me informed on how things are going in Minnesota 8th Congressional district?
The “newsletters” always begin by blaming someone for the countries problems, progressive Democrats are a favorite target, usually labeling them as Socialists. The latest issue arrived July 22 and the message was about inflation, which is the worst it has been in four decades, maybe longer. He rattled off figures; milk up 16.4%, eggs up 33.1%, chicken up 18.6% and energy up 41.6%. According to Peter Allen Stauber it is all Joseph Robinette Biden Jr’s fault. Rep. Stauber doesn’t mention that inflation is a world wide problem, in England it is worse in Germany not as bad but still a problem. Rep. Stauber fails to mention the pent up demand from two years of pandemic isolation, he fails to mention supply issues created by Chinese lock-downs of manufacturing facilities, he fails to mention the Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Rep. Stauber doesn’t want his constituents to know why there is inflation.
Representative Peter Allen Stauber fails to mention that the Democrats with minimal Republican support passed an infrastructure plan that is rebuilding roads, bridges, and address other needs that Republicans have been ignoring for years. Rep. Stauber fails to mention that that bill kept the nation from falling into recession. Rep Stauber fails to mention that that bill is the reason the economy is creating an average of 400,000 new jobs every month and has been for 18 months.
Representative Peter Allen Stauber is a follower of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA-22), and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY). That of course means that Rep. Stauber has no plan to fix inflation or anything else for that matter, because Sen. McConnell and Rep. McCarthy have no agenda except to regain power by obstructing anything that any Democrat proposes.
Bi-partisanship is a popular concept that no longer applies with the zero sum attitude of Congress. The I win/you lose attitude that drives our politics is damaging the nation possibly beyond repair.
Representative Peter Allen Stauber’s newsletter always begins by blaming someone for the nations woe’s and never; never, never advances any suggestions on how to fix those woes.
