Since announcing my intention to not seek re-election, many folks have asked me who I will support to fill my seat in the State House. I am so pleased to be able to recommend the candidacy of Spencer Igo.
Spencer first came to my attention in his role as Congressman Pete Stauber’s Northern Minnesota representative. When home in the district, Spencer seemed to be everywhere and in every meeting I attended. His bright, confident smile and positive attitude stood out. He quickly connected with community leaders, listened to their concerns and offered solutions from the Congressman’s perspective. If there was work to be done, Spencer was first to offer his help.
Eventually, I learned that Spencer had grown up right here in Grand Rapids, gone away to college where he served in a number of leadership roles, and returned with a degree in Public Administration, eager to put his knowledge and talents to work in public service. Getting to know Spencer, I saw a young man of faith who was raised with solid values and a strong sense of purpose.
My four years in the legislature taught me that the most effective legislators are those who are connected to, and trusted by, their community, have a natural desire and ability to communicate with constituents and colleagues (of both parties); they maintain a positive attitude and have the confidence to act both independently and as a team player. And, most importantly, an effective legislator goes to the Capitol for the purpose of serving the people of his or her district.
I find all these attributes in Spencer Igo. Spencer’s roots run deep and wide in this district; he has demonstrated his desire and natural talent for communication, he has organized and run a positive campaign while showing he is eager and ready to team up with Senator Justin Eichorn to work on behalf of our district. Spencer knows where he stands on the important issues you and I care about and he has communicated those positions clearly.
If Spencer Igo is elected, he will face a world vastly different from the one I faced when I first took the oath of office. We are in the midst of a global pandemic. The balance of power at the state level has changed dramatically with the governor operating independently from the legislature since declaring emergency powers seven months ago. The state of Minnesota is facing a $5 billion deficit. Record numbers of Minnesotans are unemployed while others are balancing work with children who are studying from home. Mainstreet businesses are struggling like never before, with many deciding to close for good. Following the horrific video showing the death of George Floyd, large swaths of Minneapolis and St. Paul were set on fire, with rioting, looting and other criminal activity resulting in destruction of private and public property. The state capitol - the people’s house- remains closed off to the public with fencing and barricades.
If elected, Spencer Igo will face all of this as our legislator. I am confident he has the energy, the education, the passion and the resilience to be ready to lead on day one.
Please join me in casting your vote for Spencer Igo.
Sandy Layman
State Representative, Dist. 5B
