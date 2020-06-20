Commissioner Terry Snyder has announced he will seek re-election to the Itasca County Board. Snyder was first elected as District 2 Commissioner in 2012.
Snyder believes he brings a strong involved work ethic to the board, one that includes understanding and supporting the needs of the citizens of District 2 and Itasca County. Additionally, he says he is proud of the support he’s showed to Veterans and issues that surround them, enhancing diversified economic growth and supporting common sense spending that is balanced against delivering efficient mandated services.
Since 2012, “I have continued to bring openness and transparency to the County Board, continuing to hold listening sessions with the public across District 2, and recently leading the discussion at the board table to allow the public to speak at County Board meetings.”
Snyder sits on many working boards and committees in addition to the County Board. He regularly meets with Townships, Cities, Businesses and citizens within the district to share county updates and to understand issues in District 2.
Snyder, born in Bigfork, has been a lifelong resident of District 2 in Itasca County. Prior to serving as commissioner, he retired from a 30 year law enforcement career. He enjoys hunting, fishing and recreating in Itasca County with his family and friends.
“As your Commissioner,” stated Snyder, “I’m always willing to listen to the concerns and comments of the citizens. I approach issues with an open mind and common sense. I view serving the citizens of Itasca County as an honor and privilege.”
