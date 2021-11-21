Shop small this holiday season: Local communities rely on small businesses for a continued vibrant and diverse economy

The small and charming boutique style shops, breweries, coffee shops, locally owned restaurants and small locally owned service industry businesses give Grand Rapids, Minnesota an economic advantage to those communities that only feature large, corporate owned franchise businesses. When locals own, operate, and invest in small businesses, the community benefits in many ways.
“Strong communities are built from local investment, sweat equity and passion. Vibrant communities are those that have locals investing and making decisions based on the locals with the locals in their best interests,” shares Mark Rudolph, President of Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Small businesses have been the hardest hit in this COVID-19 pandemic, and they need our support”, shares Megan Christianson, Executive Director of Visit Grand Rapids. Visit Grand Rapids, the Chamber, and Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) are all members of the Grand Rapids Downtown Business Association because and are committed to creating a vibrant town center. The DBA Board is made up of volunteer business professionals who want to see downtown a welcoming place where people want to do business, shop, dine and enjoy history, art, and culture. “We see the downtown as the pulse of our community, we want it to be a place where people want to come do business, shop, eat & drink and enjoy art and history,” Christianson.
Grand Rapids small businesses are getting creative to allow people to continue to shop safely with them this holiday season. Businesses are utilizing Commend Sold, online websites, doing curb side pick-up, delivery, and shipping options. Creative business re-structuring was required for small businesses to stay in business during the pandemic, and now has become crucial for growth strategies. Small businesses had to pivot in a moments notice. “Our small businesses are ready to serve customers in whatever capacity that they are looking to shop and do business,“ shares Christianson.
“When I ask my six-year old daughter Goldie, ‘What’s important about Christmas?’ She always replies with, ‘family!’” IEDC’s President, Tamara Lowney explained. “In our small rural community, our small businesses are family. They donate to the hockey teams, serve you hot cocoa on freezing days, and do everything they can to lift us up. This is our time to return the favor. Shop for your family…with your family. Shop local this Holiday Season!”
Communities benefit when people shop small and local businesses. According to University of Minnesota Duluth, Center for Economic Development; if every adult made a $50 purchase each month at a local small store, $5.5 million would stay in the Grand Rapids community. If each business spent $500 each month from a local business vendor, $7 million would stay in the Grand Rapids community. When we shop small and local, our local communities’ benefit!
This holiday season it is more important than ever before that we support our locally owned and small businesses by purchasing gifts for friends and family members at these small and local businesses. The Grand Rapids area is fortunate to have boutique style shops that offer one of a kind gift items, home décor, clothing, jewelry, shoes, homemade, repurposed, antiques and art. Another idea for shopping local is to purchase the gift of adventure, unique experiences, and travel. Purchasing tickets to an upcoming performance, outdoor recreation rentals, or renting a cabin to enjoy with your family over the holidays to relax and reconnect together.
“Purchasing gift cards and Chamber Bucks ensures that your holiday gift dollars will be spent locally at small businesses,” shares Rudolph. “We advocate on behalf of business, so they can prosper.” Visit Grand Rapids markets and promotes the Grand Rapids, MN area to generate a positive economic impact through travel and tourism. The Grand Rapids Downtown Business Association mission is to strengthen a vibrant downtown that is the pulse of the community by encouraging a diverse mix of retail shopping, service industry business and culture. The Itasca Economic Development Corporation works to grow the Itasca County economy through education, research and outreach that creates business opportunities.
The three organizations working together to support a healthy and vibrant and diverse business environment which all can prosper to generate a positive economic impact for the community.
