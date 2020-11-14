Shop Small and Shop Local This Holiday Season Campaign launched

The Grand Rapids Downtown Business Association and the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce are partnering this year on a Shop Small and Shop Local marketing campaign to get residents to buy from small and local businesses this holiday season. This campaign is an extension of the ongoing work of the Itasca Strong campaign that promotes all of us to work together, shop local, being respectful of each other, creating opportunities, explore nature, and giving back to the community.
Shop Small Saturday is a national campaign that was launched several years ago by American Express. The DBA and Chamber believes that Shop Small should not just be one day, but an effort that each of us need to focus on all year long.
“Small businesses have been the hardest hit in this COVID-19 pandemic, and they need our help,” shares Megan Christianson, volunteer President of the Grand Rapids Downtown Business Association. Christianson is the Executive Director for Visit Grand Rapids, the Tourism Bureau that markets and promotes the tourism and hospitality industry in the Grand Rapids and Itasca area.
Small businesses are getting creative to allow people to continue to shop safely with them this holiday season. Businesses are utilizing Commend Sold, online websites, doing curb side delivery and shipping. Businesses are encouraging people to call them if they would like to do a virtual shopping or private shopping in their store.
Bud Stone, President of the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, shares, “if each of us makes a $50 purchase from a small and local business each month, $5.5M would stay in our community.” This year the DBA and Chamber will be running radio ads, newspaper ads and paid social media ads to promote shopping small and shopping local this holiday season.
“Right now is the perfect time to show your support of our small and local businesses, we all purchase gifts for friends and family, and our small business are the perfect place to purchase these gifts,” said Christianson.
To learn more, follow the Grand Rapids Downtown Business Association on Facebook and Instagram, and follow the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce of Facebook. You can listen to the radio ads on Lamke Broadcast on KOZY/KMFY/J105 and on Midwest Communications on Radio USA. You can view newspaper and digital banner ads in the Grand Rapids Herald Review. Paid social media ads for a 50-mile radius of the Grand Rapids, MN area. To learn more about the Itasca Strong campaign: https://www.itascadv.org/covid-19-updates/itasca-strong.
